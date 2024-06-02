Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities cut Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX opened at $55.32 on Thursday. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,506 shares of company stock worth $6,668,188. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Nutanix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 10.7% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

