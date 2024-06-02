nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the April 30th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 90.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 91.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 319,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 152,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.38. 2,566,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,085. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

