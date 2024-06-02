Oak Grove Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE MKL traded up $20.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,641.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,541.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1,476.11. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. Analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.