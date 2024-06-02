Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $3.73 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 1.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at $355,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in RTX by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after buying an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 20.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after buying an additional 1,682,928 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,411,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $143.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.