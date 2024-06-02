Oak Grove Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 0.3% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,784. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.68 and a 200-day moving average of $240.72. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $287.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

