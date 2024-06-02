Oak Grove Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 4.4% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total transaction of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.52.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.7 %

COST traded down $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $809.89. 4,360,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $750.13 and its 200 day moving average is $704.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $501.59 and a 12 month high of $819.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

