Oasys Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.03 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Oasys has a total market capitalization of $143.03 million and $1.10 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasys token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ launch date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. Oasys’ official website is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.06454457 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,132,641.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

