OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $0.69 on Top Exchanges

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $97.41 million and $11.80 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00051671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000972 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

