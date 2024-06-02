ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 603,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of ONTF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,267. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $248.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13.

Get ON24 alerts:

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ON24

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

In related news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $144,459.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,102,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,883,075.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 457,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,614.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $144,459.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,102,983 shares in the company, valued at $20,883,075.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,170 shares of company stock valued at $356,039. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 49,498 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ON24 by 856.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 420,455 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ON24 by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,303,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ON24 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONTF

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.