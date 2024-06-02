Oppenheimer Trims Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Target Price to $60.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BRZE. UBS Group raised Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.71.

BRZE stock opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.91. Braze has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $160,066.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 224,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,868. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Braze news, Director Fernando Machado sold 2,361 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $100,248.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,048.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $160,066.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 224,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997 over the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Braze by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

