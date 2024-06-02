ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 2.7% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 95,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 124.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 339,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 59,121 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 247,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 431,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,733. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

