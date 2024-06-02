ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Invests $294,000 in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,596,000 after purchasing an additional 568,833 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,921,000 after purchasing an additional 295,954 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after purchasing an additional 161,645 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 442,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 138,106 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. 267,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,407. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.22. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

