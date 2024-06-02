ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Invests $652,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo DS Manager LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $5,555,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 173,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $92,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $567.98. 2,106,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,763. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $575.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.31.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,839,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

