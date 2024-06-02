ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Invests $933,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,944,000 after purchasing an additional 935,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,736,000 after buying an additional 2,009,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,534,000 after buying an additional 590,680 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,905,000 after acquiring an additional 530,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. 759,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,032. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

