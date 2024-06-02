ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,159,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.6 %

AVGO traded down $35.53 on Friday, hitting $1,328.55. 7,309,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,094. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $776.38 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40. The company has a market cap of $615.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,333.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,218.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

