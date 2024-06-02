ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Takes Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,152,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,050,000 after buying an additional 595,535 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,301,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,200,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,014 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,144,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
BATS:OMFL traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.14. The stock had a trading volume of 192,542 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.