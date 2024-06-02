Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in May

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,915,300 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 2,431,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,596.1 days.
Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVF traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $16.75. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
