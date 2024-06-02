Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in May

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,915,300 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 2,431,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,596.1 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVF traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $16.75. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491. Orient Overseas has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, North and South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, and Intra-Asia/Australasia trades.

