Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 41,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 36,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,185. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

