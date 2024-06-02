Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of OSG stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $121,615.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,172,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,947.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,337 shares of company stock worth $761,115. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

