PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.160-0.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.5 million-$117.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.3 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.660-0.710 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PagerDuty stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.50 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Insider Activity

In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

