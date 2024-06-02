Palo DS Manager LLC Purchases Shares of 18,320 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Palo DS Manager LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,943,000. ServiceNow makes up 11.2% of Palo DS Manager LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after acquiring an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after acquiring an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after acquiring an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $135,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $3,846,512. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $13.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $656.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,301,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,185. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $740.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $526.11 and a 12-month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

