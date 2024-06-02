Palo DS Manager LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Palo DS Manager LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. PayPal makes up 1.1% of Palo DS Manager LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,269,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

