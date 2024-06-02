Palomar’s (PLMR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $99.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLMR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Palomar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palomar from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.37.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palomar will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $146,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,014.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $579,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,221,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $146,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,014.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $3,314,505 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palomar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,487,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,399,000 after buying an additional 69,615 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after buying an additional 109,261 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Palomar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Palomar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

