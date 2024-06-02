Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.46 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 3.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

