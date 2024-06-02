Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires 42,156 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

EWU traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,410. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

