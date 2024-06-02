Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Buys 9,859 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 862.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,502,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,791. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

