Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,518,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,141. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

