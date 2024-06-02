Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $232,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,336,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,749,751,000 after acquiring an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,009,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,412,000 after acquiring an additional 109,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,983,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,600,000 after acquiring an additional 138,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $332.85. 3,838,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $175.29 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.15.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Argus lifted their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

