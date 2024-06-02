Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $280,000 Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,877,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,875,434,000 after acquiring an additional 387,545 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,774,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,078,000 after acquiring an additional 123,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,555,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,545 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,294,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,224,000 after acquiring an additional 85,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,215,000 after acquiring an additional 91,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.20. 2,435,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $236.00. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.43.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

