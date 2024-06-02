Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,657 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $62,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $945,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 133,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ndwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $18,306,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $99.40. 322,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

