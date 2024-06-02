Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Makes New $48,000 Investment in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Infinera by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Infinera by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Infinera by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 8.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Infinera Price Performance

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.63. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. Equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

