Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Purchases 24,550 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $26,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 687,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,947,000 after buying an additional 229,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.08. 1,879,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,229. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $112.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.