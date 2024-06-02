Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 1,125 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in argenx were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of argenx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 591,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,952,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.68.

argenx stock traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.02. 331,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 0.67. argenx SE has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

