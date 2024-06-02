Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 14 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,193,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,790,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,670,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $762.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,218. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $764.36 and its 200-day moving average is $805.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.81.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

