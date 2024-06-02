Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 5,703 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,788.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $583,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,524,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,043. The company has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $191.11 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

