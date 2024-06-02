Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,332,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

