Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 566 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,179 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $6.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.89. 6,125,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.88. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

