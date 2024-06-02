Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,347,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 401,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,464,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $484.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,333,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,767. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $489.99. The company has a market cap of $439.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $475.02 and a 200-day moving average of $455.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

