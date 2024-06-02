Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.99. The company had a trading volume of 171,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,790. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

