Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VB traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $222.29. 395,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

