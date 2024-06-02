Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 49,969 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,460,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,843 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,490,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.13. 2,172,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,114. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2492 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

