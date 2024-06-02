Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 9 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Broadcom by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $560,563,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Broadcom by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 935,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,044,237,000 after purchasing an additional 636,728 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,296.91.
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $35.53 on Friday, hitting $1,328.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,094. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,333.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,218.25. The stock has a market cap of $615.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $776.38 and a 52-week high of $1,445.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.
Insider Activity
In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
