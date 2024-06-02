PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.97

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.41. PAVmed shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 29,395 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised PAVmed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAVM

PAVmed Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PAVmed

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Free Report) by 316.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of PAVmed worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel products that target unmet needs in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, which consists of diagnostic test that serves as a testing tool for preventing esophageal adenocarcinoma deaths, through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk gastroesophageal reflux disease, including chronic heartburn and acid reflux or simply reflux in patients; and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay performed on surface esophageal cells collected with EsoCheck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.