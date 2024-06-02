PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,875 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,269,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,190,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

