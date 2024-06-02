PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.59.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $687,902,000 after buying an additional 78,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $428,449,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

