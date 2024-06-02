Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47. Perficient has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

