Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Down 18.3% in May

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the April 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 293,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,960. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $599.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth approximately $2,573,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 188,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 61,249 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Perion Network by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,435,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 26,181 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

