PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 23,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PRT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,875. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.92. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 84.70%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.10%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.09% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

