Peterson Financial Group Inc. Has $402,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.67. 470,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,729. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $106.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

