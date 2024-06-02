Peterson Financial Group Inc. Makes New $286,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $983,267,000 after buying an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.36.
Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %
Newmont stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. 14,031,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461,623. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.48. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. Newmont’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.
Newmont Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
